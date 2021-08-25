Real Madrid ready to explode Neymar’s record for Mbappé?

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: players at the end of their contract in La Liga

By drawing an offer of 160 million euros for Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid shook the football world last night, and PSG included. L’Equipe confirms this morning that if PSG expected to receive a firm proposal from the Merengue club, they did not imagine it “probably not at this level”. Real hit hard from the start, and it worked to make PSG think, which internally seems torn in all directions on the strategy to be adopted.

And this while the stakes have not finished rising. Indeed, according to the daily, some people within the club of the capital believe that the Mbappé file could end at an unimaginable height!

A new proposal close to 200 million?

“What tank will Real Madrid have next for its second proposal?” 190, 200 million. According to sources, the amounts vary but clearly – and Paris knows it very well – the Spanish club has the means. Some, internally, at PSG, even believe that Real Madrid is capable of exceeding the symbolic bar of 222 million Neymar in the summer of 2017, “writes the daily on Wednesday. More than ever, this summer Mercato 2021 promises to be historic …



