Record quarterly profits for Tesla

With a record second quarter 2021 deliveries, the electric vehicle maker is raking in more than $ 1 billion in net profits in three months. A first since its launch in 2003 and in an uncertain context.





A spectacular leap



The Californian company headed by Elon Musk announced in a statement at the end of July that it had reached a net turnover of 1.14 billion dollars from April to June 2021, against 104 million over the same period in 2020. The Californian manufacturer indicates that it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter, a performance attributable in particular to the success of the Model Y SUV.

A difficult context



The turnover of the automobile manufacturer reached an unprecedented level in a difficult context for the sector, heavily affected by the shortage of semiconductors and the congestion of Chinese ports. Tesla says in its press release that its teams have worked “extremely hard to stay as close as possible to maximum capacities”, specifying all the same that with the growth in global demand for vehicles, “the supply of components will have a strong influence on the growth rate ”of its future deliveries.

An unchanged forecast turnover



Tesla had announced at the beginning of January an average forecast growth of 50% of its volume of deliveries over the year and for several years. Confirmed in its success, the group maintains its forecasts and indicates that its objectives could be reached more quickly this year, despite the shortage of semiconductors. The company’s performance is all the more remarkable given that Tesla usually derives a significant portion of its profits from the sale of carbon credits granted to it. In the second quarter, revenues related to this activity fell significantly, reaching $ 354 million from $ 518 million in the previous quarter.

Slowdown on bitcoin



The Californian manufacturer also had to suffer a serious setback this year, after Elon Musk’s announcement in May to suspend car purchases in bitcoin, a virtual currency deemed too polluting by the leader. At the end of March of the same year, Elon Musk’s tweet “You can now buy a Tesla in bitcoin” had suddenly increased the price of virtual currency. The company had indeed invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin at the start of the year. At the end of the first quarter, his portfolio was worth $ 2.48 billion. But, the unpredictable leader finally announced in May that the company would halt bitcoin purchases out of concern for the environment, as the currency consumes a lot of electricity. If the group drew $ 101 million in operating profits thanks to the virtual currency in the first quarter, it recorded a charge of 23 million for the same reason in the second half.