Restaurant vouchers: good news for employees, the ceiling maintained at 38 euros after August 31

To support the restaurant industry, the government has decided to extend this boost for six months.

Something to delight restaurant ticket holders. The doubling of the daily ceiling for meal vouchers used in restaurants, from 19 euros to 38 euros to support the sector’s activity in the midst of the Covid-19 health crisis, is extended for six months until February 28, 2022, announced Bercy this Tuesday, August 24.

A helping hand for restaurateurs

In order not to lose these titles, and to help restaurant owners, the government had decided to raise the daily ceiling for restaurant tickets from € 19 to € 38 per day.

Bruno Le Maire, had added, on December 4, 2020 on RMC and BFMTV, that the doubling of the daily ceiling for restaurant tickets would be “extended until September 2021”. The extension of this measure should make it possible “to give back 700 million euros of purchasing power to restaurateurs,” said the Minister of the Economy. While the September 1, 2021 had to mark the return of the daily cap of 19 €, its base level, the government finally decided to extend this measure in the restaurants until next February, according to our colleagues from Capital.





What about public holidays?

Until February 28, 2022, it will therefore still be possible to pay amounts up to 38 euros with restaurant tickets or restaurant card. As a reminder, food stores are not affected by this doubling of the ceiling. Another good news is that it will still be possible to use its meal vouchers the Sunday and public holidays. Always according to Capital, a decree should be published to this effect in the Official newspaper in the coming days.

Note all the same thatAs of September 1, 2021, 2020 restaurant tickets will no longer be valid. Expired and unused tickets can be exchanged for free until September 15. To do so, it will suffice to return them to your employer, in exchange for 2021 meal vouchers valid until January or February 2022.

One in four employees in France has restaurant vouchers, Bertrand Dumazy, CEO of Edenred, parent company of the Ticket Restaurant brand, had indicated at the end of July.