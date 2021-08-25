Samsung announces $ 205 billion investment plan

As its CEO has just been released from prison, Samsung announces a record investment of more than $ 200 billion to manufacture, among other things, semiconductors and vaccines.

South Korean group Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a $ 205 billion investment plan aimed at making the company a leader in technologies, from semiconductors to robotics.

The tech giant is South Korea’s largest conglomerate. Its overall turnover is the equivalent of one fifth of the country’s gross national product. Samsung Electronics, its flagship subsidiary, is the world’s largest smartphone maker.

The plan will “help Samsung to strengthen its global position in key industrial sectors while spearheading innovation in new areas,” the group said in a statement, adding that it would also pursue acquisitions of companies.

In the semiconductor field, the company said it would seek to improve advanced technologies to meet “long-term demand rather than short-term changes.” It will also seek to expand its biopharmaceutical activity through its subsidiaries Samsung Biologics and Samsung Bioepisit.

The conglomerate will build two new factories in addition to the three currently in operation with a view to launching the manufacture of vaccines. Of the 240 trillion won ($ 205 billion) that Samsung plans to spend, the company will commit 180 trillion won to South Korea.





The CEO’s release from prison

The investment in Korea is expected to create 10,000 additional jobs in addition to the 30,000 already planned. It could also allow 560,000 hires in industries related to that of Samsung.

The group’s announcement comes days after the release from prison of de facto conglomerate boss Lee Jae-yong, who has served only half of his sentence.

It was the latest episode in the country’s long tradition of letting bosses out of jail on economic grounds after being jailed for corruption or tax evasion.

Lee was sentenced to two and a half years in jail for embezzlement and other crimes, in connection with a corruption scandal that led to the departure of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

This conditional release does not however sign the end of his legal troubles: he remains prosecuted for stock market manipulations which would have facilitated the takeover of the family conglomerate.