SCHOLARSHIP-Values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe (updated)

PARIS, August 25 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe where futures indicate an opening without much change:

* PERNOD RICARD PERP.PA announced on Wednesday that a court ruling handed down on Monday in the United States in favor of the National Association of Manufacturers will allow it to benefit from the reimbursement of certain import taxes (“drawback”), which will have a positive impact on its results for the 2020-2021 financial year.

* VINCI SGEF.PA announced on Tuesday that the traffic of the Vinci Autoroutes interurban networks had increased by 6.3% in July compared to last year, now exceeding the level of July 2019, and that passenger traffic of the Vinci network Airports fell 63.3% last month, reflecting “an improvement in the trend compared to previous months”. (The press release: https://bit.ly/3Bb3OEO)

* SOLVAY SOLB.BR and Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation announced on Wednesday the creation of a new joint venture in high-quality hydrogen peroxide for the “booming Taiwan” semiconductor industry. (The press release: https://refini.tv/2Wq9D1G)





* CARMAT ALCAR.PA announced Wednesday the implantation of its artificial heart in a second center in the United States.

* MORRISONS MRW.L could reintegrate into the FTSE 100 index

.FTSE, London Stock Exchange index provider FTSE Russell said on Tuesday, after its stock has jumped more than 60% since receiving a takeover offer from the Clayton, Dubilier & Rice fund in June.

* DAIMLER DAIGn.DE – The BaFin, the German market surveillance body, announced on Tuesday that it had found no evidence to continue an investigation into insider trading concerning the actions of the automaker Daimler, including the taking of ‘a stake in the British company ASTON MARTIN AML.L by the executive director of the Mercedes Formula 1 team, Toto Wolff.

* ICADE ICAD.PA – Deutsche Bank lowers its recommendation to “keep” versus “buy”.

* ADIDAS ADSGn.DE, PUMA PUMG.DE – Deutsche Bank raises its recommendation to “buy” against “keep” on both groups.

* ASOS ASOS.L, BOOHOO BOOH.L, MARKS AND SPENCER MKS.L, NEXT NXT.L – Deutsche Bank begins buy tracking on these stocks.

* H&M HMb.ST, INDITEX ITX.MC – Deutsche Bank begins “sell” monitoring on both ready-to-wear groups.

(Written by Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)