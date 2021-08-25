Season changes everywhere, all the time, for NBA 2K22 – News

The roadmap is even already well scribbled, since we are talking about a rhythm of updates every six weeks on average to switch to new types of content, with a change of skin and new rewards. If the MyTEAM mode and its collectible cards should remain more or less the same, with “agenda” objectives to be fulfilled throughout the game modes (Domination, Triple Threat, Limited, Unlimited and Draft, back this year), Visual Concepts evokes all the same “a brand new even more rhythmic mode“which will appear this winter. We also know the identity of the first card obtained at level 40 for those who will launch into season 1 from September, since it is Carmelo Anthony Diamant Rose (Pink Diamond).





The big change to come instead concerns the My Career mode which will also host a host of cosmetics to unlock throughout the progression and accumulated XP, including clothing, new banners for his avatar, and an exclusive Grand Prix every season. Whether you drag your pain around the Quarter (on old gen) or in the City (on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S), you may one day consider parading either in rollerblades (from level 30) or even downright in Kart (level 40), because we do not stop the progress. The areas to be visited will change in appearance with the seasons – you will be sailing towards The Caribbean for Season 1, for example. And to be sure to motivate the troops, the game will encourage you to reach the maximum level in four different seasons (out of the nine announced) to reach the status of GO.AT

The “First Fridays” are also a new aspect of the seasons: new sounds will be added to the soundtrack every Friday during the season, with artists like Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion or Young Thug to flesh out the soundtrack. OST. As for The W online mode, it too will offer rewards like VCs, clothing packs, badges, and more. True to its great summer unpacking, NBA 2K22 will continue to deliver some information on the gameplay like the game modes from now until its upcoming release on September 10. We refer you to the previous news for everything concerning the countless editions.

