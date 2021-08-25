seven students poisoned at the university, investigation opened for “attempted murders” – Liberation

Seven people were poisoned this weekend at a university in Darmstadt, one of whom is still in critical condition. An investigation is underway.

Mysterious case of poisoning in a German college. The public prosecutor’s office in Darmstadt, 30 kilometers south of Frankfurt, has opened an investigation into “Attempted murders” by admission of harmful substance in the university of this university city, announced the investigators on Tuesday. Seven people were victims of a “Poison attack” according to the Technical Faculty of Darmstadt, one of which is in critical condition.

They had consumed food or drink in which “A harmful substance” was introduced, especially in milk packets and water containers “Between Friday and Monday”, according to a joint statement from the police and the prosecution. All these products were stored in a room freely accessible to all students.





A student between life and death

The victims were hospitalized in the middle of the day on Monday. They all suffered from nausea while some noticed that “The extremities of their limbs had taken on a blue color”, according to several German media. The state of health of a 30-year-old student, between life and death, remained “critical”, police said on Monday. No further information has since been released.

During the night of Monday to Tuesday, the police searched all the buildings on the campus without any major discovery. “There is currently no more acute danger” on campus, police said. However, authorities are advising anyone experiencing nausea or having their fingers and toes turning blue to contact a doctor immediately.

“We are shocked that such a crime could have happened on our campus”, said university president Tanja Brühl. She also promised to meet the victims as soon as possible. “If their condition allows it”.