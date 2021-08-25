Show without relief in sight, wait-and-see attitude before Powell



SESSION WITHOUT RELIEF IN VIEW, ATTENTISM BEFORE POWELL

by Laetitia Volga

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected around the equilibrium Wednesday at the opening, the wait for the speech on Friday by the President of the Federal Reserve could limit the variations, as the caution of investors in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19.

According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 would open down 0.06% at the opening. Futures are reporting a decline of 0.08% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.01% for the FTSE in London and 0.02% for the EuroStoxx 50.

The market is suspended from speaking at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s annual Jackson Hole symposium Friday for any indication of a possible reduction in U.S. central bank asset purchases, a topic at the heart of financial markets these days. last few weeks.

“The last-minute decision to hold the meeting online appears to be an unspoken admission by the Federal Reserve that the Delta variant outbreak still poses a clear and present danger to the US recovery and that while COVID cases may be starting to grow. leveling off now, it may well be reversed when the school year begins in September, “said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

The only indicator on today’s agenda, the German Ifo business climate index for August will be released at 08:00 GMT.

AT WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange ended higher on Tuesday, with closing records for the S & P-500 and the Nasdaq as the lack of negative catalysts boosted risk appetite as final approval of the COVID vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech’s -19 in the US fueled optimism about the recovery of the economy.





The Dow Jones index gained 0.09% to 35,366.26 points, the S & P-500 gained 0.15% to 4,486.23 points and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.52% to 15,019.80 points.

This is the 50th time that the S & P-500 has hit a record since the start of the year.

Futures on the major US indices are showing for the moment a stable opening or a very slight decline.

IN ASIA

The Nikkei index in Tokyo is evolving at equilibrium (-0.01%), hesitating between the Wall Street records, the rise in automotive values ​​and the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.

The country is preparing to extend the state of emergency to eight additional prefectures, bringing the total to 21, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.44% after China’s Central People’s Bank of China increased short-term fund inflows to allay concerns about the lack of liquidity amid a hesitant recovery.

Mainland Chinese large-cap CSI300 is stable, held back by declines in financials, technology and real estate.

CHANGES / RATES

On the foreign exchange market, the dollar is slightly higher against a basket of benchmark currencies

The euro gives up 0.09% against the greenback, around 1.1745 dollar, after three sessions of gains.

The yield on ten-year Treasuries is virtually stable at 1.2919%, after peaking almost two weeks at 1.304% earlier.

OIL

Oil prices are dropping after rising sharply since the start of the week in response to the sharp reduction in Mexican production after an oil rig fire and positive signs of the COVID-19 epidemic in China.

The barrel of Brent lost 0.39% to 70.77 dollars and US light crude fell 0.46% to 67.23 dollars. The first had taken nearly 9% in the two previous sessions, the second nearly 8.4%.

(Report Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)