Slap them All! gets a punchy trailer (and a release date)

Asterix is ​​here, and it’s going to be a severe beating on PC and consoles since the game Asterix and Obelix: Slap them all! got a new trailer.

In the field of comic book adaptations, Asterix is by far one of the best-served sagas in the tenth art. Games XXL notably revealed the potential of the franchise and its irreducible village by letting it flirt on the side of the beat’em all with great blows of magic potion, cartoon effects and good anachronistic puns.

“You follow the slaps, and normally they are at the end”

Thus, the French publisher Microïds clearly took the opportunity to reappropriate in turn the Gallic hero through a new game, entitled Asterix and Obelix: Slap them all!. Strongly inspired by the classics of beat’em all 2D (Streets of Rage leading), the title will allow players to revisit some cult comic book locations to deal blows to many Roman legionaries, pirates and other popular enemies of the universe.

And for this, Microïds has put the small dishes in the big ones, since the publisher called on the developer Mr Nutz Studios (the creators of Mr Nutz on Super Nintendo), to bring this new vision to life, with hand-drawn sprites like in the heyday of retro. This management of animation, in direct homage to the original medium ofAsterix, was also able to show what she had in her stomach in a rather convincing trailer.





In fact, if these images had already been unveiled in the past, Asterix and Obelix: Slap them all! took advantage of the imminent arrival of Gamescom to announce its release date, namely next November 25. Players will therefore very soon be able to embark on the new adventures of the Gallic heroes, even with several people, since the game will offer two-person cooperation, in which it will be possible to play both Asterix and Obelix. As a reminder, the title will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (via Steam).

And while waiting for the disturbing Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom by Guillaume Canet, we refer you to our enthusiastic review of the animated film The Domain of the Gods, and to our file on the cult 12 Works of Asterix.