Sony launches new PS5, TousAntiCovid spies on its users, Google Maps will show toll prices, recap ‘

Sony is trying to bypass stockouts with a new PS5, solutions to not be spied on by the TousAntiCovid application, the new functionality of Google Maps allows you to know the price of tolls on your journey, this is the recap ‘ of the day.

THE NEW MODEL OF THE PS5 HAS ARRIVED

While the stockouts persist, Sony released at the end of July a new version of the PS5 Digital Edition in Japan, entitled CFI-1100B, which should also be marketed in France in the coming weeks. In Australia, Sony also launched on the market a new model of the console with Blu-Ray player, this time called CFI-1102A. Sony is very mysterious about the real changes made to its console. The only certainties are that it has a new screw that makes it easier to fix the base vertically and is 300 g lighter than the original version. The only improvements seem to be in the design and it is very likely that nothing has changed in terms of performance.





PROTECT YOUR DATA FROM THE TOUSANTICOVID APPLICATION

TousAntiCovid’s new statistics collection system, which is automatically activated, could put users’ privacy at risk. Concretely, the personal data obtained by the application make it possible to deduce certain information and to identify social links between users. Obviously, it is possible to deactivate the statistics collection system by going to the settings of the TousAntiCovid application. We explain the steps to follow in our news, in order to reduce the amount of data recovered by the government application.

GOOGLE MAPS: CHOOSE THE CHEAPEST ITINERARY THANKS TO A NEW FUNCTIONALITY

According to our colleagues from Android Police, Google is finally preparing to add a new feature borrowed from Waze. In a message sent to people who are members of the Google Maps preview program, the Mountain View giant announces that the price of tolls will now be displayed when the user is asked to choose a route. You can therefore choose the fastest or the most economical route depending on your priorities. After buying Waze, Google is gradually recovering the best features of the application to integrate them into its own solutions.

