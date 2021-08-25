Super rare Game & Watch sells for € 8,000 at auction

It was the first time the console had been seen in at least 30 years before it went up for auction.

Since the start of the summer, many video game goods have been auctioned off at increasingly exorbitant prices. For example, we saw the sale of a cartridge of The Legend of Zelda for $ 870,000, as well as a sealed cartridge of Super Mario Bros for $ 2 million. On another note, a very special Game & Watch console has just sold for ¥ 1,001,000, or around € 8,000.

The amazing thing about this sale is that this is an extremely rare console edition that has not been seen for over 30 years. Created in 1982, this is a commemorative edition made in honor of the 20 million games sold at the request of Gunpei Yokoi, the inventor of the handheld console. We can also see his little cartoon on the outside of the Game & Watch, along with those of K. Momose and T. Ishida.





The rarest Game & Watch in the world

For many players, this piece should have been exhibited in a museum because the object is rare in itself because it could be a unique model and it seems to be in perfect condition. All in all, experts come forward to say that there could be three copies of the console (one for each person celebrated) but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In any case, it remains much rarer than game cartridges which sell for millions although they have been produced in thousands of copies. One of the reasons that would justify such a low price is that the value of a classic Game & Watch does not fly very high in today’s market. The predecessor of the Game Boy is a console that is indeed not in great demand and can be sold for less than 50 euros.