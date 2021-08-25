More

    Tales of Arise trailer: Dohalim shows the extent of his batting abilities

    Despite the release of the Tales of Arise demo last week, Dohalim had not been presented in due form. This is now done by Bandai Namco.

    This is an introductory trailer that the developers of Tales of Arise have rectified. In a video of about a minute, the combat abilities and status of Dohalim are discussed. Rena’s nobleman fights with a staff he can throw during his artes (name of the abilities in the saga of Tales of) and can also cast basic magic spells:

    Dohalim is a noble Rena who takes down his enemies in style. This refined and cultured man seeks to live in harmony with the people of Dahna, and fights for this goal.

    He therefore joins the cast of five other characters: Alphen, Shinoe, Law, Rinwell and Kisara, all visible in action from September 10 on the occasion of the title’s release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One. In addition, a free playable demo has been available since last week on consoles: it is possible to embody all the playable characters of Tales of Arise in different types of clashes.

