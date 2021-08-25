tallest man in America dies at 38

Ukrainian American, Igor Vovkovinskiy lived a life of illness, a tumor causing excessive secretion of growth hormones. Tallest man in America, 2.35 meters under the fathead, died at the age of 38 of a heart disease on Friday August 20 in the state of Minnesota, his mother announced on Facebook.

As a result of his illness, his family moved to Rochester, a city in the northern United States known for its health hub, as a child. Already tall for his age, the “little one” Igor despite treatment continued to grow to reach a record size for the United States, which was noted by commissioners of the Guinness Book of Records when he was 27 years old.





During the 2013 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, Igor Vovkovinskiy carried on stage, in his arms, the singer representing Ukraine. He had previously experienced another moment of celebrity in 2009, being noticed by Barack Obama during a political rally. The giant, who sported a “World’s Biggest Obama Supporter” T-shirt, “the biggest supporter of Obama in the world” in French, and dominated the crowd of militants gathered, had exchanged a handshake with the Democratic president.

According to the Guinness Book, the tallest man in the world is currently the Turkish Sultan Kösen (2.51 meters). But the tallest man in modern history is an American, Robert Wadlow, who reached the height of 2.72 meters. Also suffering from an abnormally high production of growth hormones, he died in 1940, aged only 22.

