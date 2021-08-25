The 10 companies that paid the most money to their shareholders in the second quarter in the world

Dividends around the world have almost returned to their pre-pandemic level. They rose 26.3% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, to stand at $ 471.7 billion (402.3 billion euros), according to the latest report from Janus Henderson, unveiled Monday, August 23. They are only 6.8% lower than the record level reached in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in amounts granted to shareholders is mainly due to companies which resumed paying canceled dividends in 2020, when confinements were imposed on companies. populations and that entire sections of the economy came to a standstill.

In France, many companies increased their payments or maintained them in the second quarter. The banks, forced to give up dividends last year in the face of pressure from the European Central Bank, have for example resumed their payments. Crédit Agricole is thus ranked 19th in the world among companies which granted the largest amounts to their shareholders in the second quarter of 2021, according to the asset management company Janus Henderson. Its dividend, of around 2.42 billion euros, was distributed mostly in the form of shares.

In sectors particularly penalized by the health crisis, companies like Airbus and Renault still give up remunerating their shareholders. In Europe, a continent where the period from April to June is traditionally the most important for dividends, France and Sweden show the strongest recovery, with jumps of nearly 200% and more than 400% of the amounts paid, respectively. By comparison, dividends rose 37.2% in Germany and 60.9% in the United Kingdom.

“The recovery is in line with the rapid economic rebound we are seeing now in parts of the world where immunization programs are reopening economies,” said Jane Shoemake, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson quoted in the report.

Last year, in the second quarter, shareholder compensation experienced an unprecedented drop worldwide, by 22%, before finally registering a drop limited to 12.2% over the whole of 2020.

Here are the 10 companies that paid the highest dividends in the second quarter this year, including the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi:

10. AT&T – € 3.16bn

Luismt94 / Wikimedia Commons

9. Axa – € 3.58 billion

Martin Speck / Wikimedia Commons

8. Microsoft corporation – € 3.60 billion

ClearCutLtd / Pixabay

7. China Mobile Limited – € 3.96bn

Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr

6. Allianz – € 4.10 billion

Daniel Foster / Flickr

5. Sanofi – € 4.15bn

Sanofi / Wikiemdia Commons

4. Sberbank of Russia – € 4.69 billion

Roman Balabin / Wikimedia Commons

3. Rio Tinto – € 6.03 billion

jbdodane / Flickr

2. Nestlé SA – € 7.38bn

Patrick Roque / Wikimedia Commons

1. Samsung Electronics – € 10.43 billion

pakfones / Pixabay

