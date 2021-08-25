the actress loses her mother two months after the death of her father

Sad news. Barely two months after losing her father, Mimie Mathy is again in mourning. Her mother passed away at the age of 91.
Mimie Mathy is still very saddened by the death of her father, named Marcel, which occurred at the beginning of the summer, on June 4. Shortly before celebrating his 90th birthday, the man took his last breath. A few weeks have passed, and sadly, the interpreter of Josephine Guardian Angel must again face a terrible ordeal. Indeed, at 63 years old, the actress had to say goodbye to her mother, who died on August 16, 2021, or two months after losing a first parent.
Roberte Mathy died at the age of 91
It was at the age of 91 that Roberte Mathy passed away to join her husband. She leaves behind Mimie and her two sisters, Frédérique and Marie. It is therefore together and united that the three women went to the funeral of the one who gave them life, which took place on August 19, 2021 in the church of Saint-Denis, in the city of Bron, in order to to pay homage to him. They then attended his burial in the communal cemetery.
Mimie Mathy was very close to her mother
The actress of the series Josephine, guardian angel has always been very close to his parents, especially his mother. In 2016, Roberte Mathy spoke to our colleagues from Telepoche and returned to the complicated childhood of her daughter: “Nobody noticed anything“, she remembers in relation to her handicap. However, shortly before blowing out her first candle, it was her grandmother who decided to take her to a specialist:”Madam, your granddaughter has achondroplasia, she will not grow much. His head will grow but his limbs not much“, remembers the mother of Mimie mathy. However, the actress has always been able to count on the support of Roberte: “She was our daughter, we adored hershe told the magazine. She continues: “We went to see a teacher who told us: ‘Your daughter will be like that, science can’t help it. (…) ‘ Since science can’t help it, our daughter, we’re going to take her to Lourdes.“