the American GT shows white paw

It had been 28 years since the Mustang had received this type of customization. In 1993, 1,500 Mustang Cabriolet “Triple White Fox Body” sported an all-white styling. In 2022, the first “Ice White Edition” Mustangs will be delivered with the same starting idea.

This time, it is the “Fastback” versions that are concerned. Their “Oxford White” livery contrasts the radiator grille and the rear strip connecting the lights, finished in glossy black. The Mustang logos which are affixed there in their center are also in Oxford white, as is the reminder of the “5.0” displacement on the fenders, becoming more discreet but keeping the point between the two red numbers. The typical three vertical stripes lights receive a brightened red glass.

Vintage-inspired 19-inch ten-spoke rims go with the flow, all in Oxford White, with exposed metal inserts.

Two-tone interior

Ford Mustang Ice White Edition (2022)Photo Credit – Ford





It is logical that the interior prefers light colors, retaining a sporting spirit with two-tone black and white upholstery. Always that Oxford white, in the center of the leather seats and on the door panels. The black parts are stitched with white, in particular on the central console, the door panels and the gear lever gaiter.

Contributing to the clarity of the interior, the large dashboard insert is cut from white aluminum.

Available to order in the fall at the same time as the Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition, using the same principle, the Mustang Fastback retains its technical characteristics, including its 450-horsepower 5.0 V8, optionally in a six-speed manual gearbox. or 10-speed automatic.