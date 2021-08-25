The Atlas robot very comfortable on parkour

Boston Dynamics’ famous Atlas robot is pushed to its limits on a parkour – also known as the art of movement. He performs this acrobatic discipline without a hitch, as can be seen in a video published by the American company.

He knows how to dance the rock, make gymnastic, somersaults and can now overcome the complex obstacles of a parkour like a chef! Eight years after his laborious first steps, from the height of his meter 50 for 86 kilos, the robot Boston Dynamics’ Atlas does not lack balance, as shown in a new video released by its builder.

We can see two examples of the Atlas robot jumping from platform to platform, showing a remarkable sense of balance by stepping over a beam. What makes the difference is that he can adapt his posture according to what he sees. In other words, compared to other spectacular videos, the robot is not preprogrammed to perform actions. It is he who will choose the way autonomous how to pass an obstacle.





Atlas pushed to its limits

Parkour, this sporting discipline of urban origin, is a perfect exercise to test the agility capacities of the robot since he must chain actions while maintaining his balance. With this show jumping, Boston Dynamics was looking to push Atlas to his limits, an exercise he performed successfully as we can see. Designed for missions of research and rescue, the robot therefore gains a little more autonomy and will now be able to move unhindered over uneven and unknown terrain.