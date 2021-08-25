The best offers to grab before September 6

Yahoo Shopping editors are committed to independently selecting great products for you at great value prices. Yahoo may receive a commission if you make purchases from the links on this page. The prices and availability of products are subject to change, the prices indicated being those applicable at the time of publication.

For the start of the school year, Amazon slashes the prices of thousands of items (Getty Images)

From August 23 to September 6, Amazon is realizing up to 60% off thousands of items. Here are the ones that are really worth it.

[Mis à jour le 23 août 2021 à 11h30] Laptop, school bag, school supplies … To lighten our back-to-school budget, we go to Amazon, which is organizing Back-to-School Flash Sales from 23 August to 6 September. On the program: up to -60% reduction on thousands of references. But because there is not only school in life, no department is spared. Beauty, well-being, bedding, household appliances, connected devices and even everyday products are also affected by these sacrificed prices.

While we have children old enough to go back to school or want to take the opportunity to restart the year on the right foot, there is necessarily an offer to seize to have fun. Some are limited, others last until the end of the operation, so you will have to keep an eye out to not let a good deal slip away. And if you don’t know which ones to turn to, we’ll share the ones that are really worth checking out in your basket.

The TOP offers not to be missed for the start of the school year

The best PC and tablet deals

Raised in the top of sales, this ultraportable computer from HP offers a perfect combination of performance, energy consumption and value for money thanks to the Intel Celeron N4020 processor which helps the device to operate with reliability and fluidity, with its two hearts that divide the work. The little bonus? Microsoft 365 Personal is included for 1 year, perfect for students for whom Word, Excel, and PowerPoint tools are essential.

No time to waste when studying, surfing or working. For an excellent quality / price ratio, the Asus Vivobook guarantees a use without any slowdown thanks to its 8GB of RAM and its SSD data storage which allows data to be loaded in a flash.

A true contortionist, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex turns and twists in all directions to go from a computer mode to a tablet mode and respond to all your eccentricities. Its touch screen and Active Pen holder make it an excellent creative medium and its very thin frame leaves plenty of room for Full HD image and entertainment.

The best wellness and beauty offers

Drying, brushing, straightening and shaping, this blower brush accumulates talents to avoid collecting the various styling devices. With a power of 1000W, it offers fast drying and is equipped with an anti-frizz ionic technology to bring shine to the hair.

What if we gave this back to school a little taste of pleasure? Best-seller, this non-contact love toy is equipped with a revolutionary suction technology with 11 levels of intensity for unforgettable clitoral orgasms alone or in pairs.

Weight, BMI, body fat, subcutaneous fat, muscle mass, proteins, metabolic age … This connected scale analyzes no less than 13 body composition data to draw up a complete assessment and follow your physical evolution as closely as possible from your smartphone .

Become your own hairdresser (and that of everyone around you) with this hair clipper equipped with 3 adjustable combs from 1 to 42 mm, allowing more than 60 lockable cutting heights, as well as DualCut technology to achieve a cut twice as much fast.

The best audio deals

When the music is good, it deserves the best audio devices (Getty Images)

Sound expert Bose offers an ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker with ample sound and deep bass to set the mood wherever you are. Hands-free functionality also allows you to make calls.





The AirPods Pro’s three sizes of silicone ear tips allow for perfect customization and comfort. They also have active noise reduction and transparency mode to choose between immersing yourself in your bubble or remaining attentive to your surroundings. Adaptive EQ automatically adapts the music to the shape of your ear to make the most of all your favorite tunes and make your calls crystal clear.

Enhance your viewing experience with this Bose soundbar that delivers every dialogue with greater clarity and delivers clear sound with ease.

The best bedding offers

The comfort of the hotel without getting out of bed? This is the promise of this over-comfort mattress that offers a soft and ultra-comfortable bed. Wouldn’t we extend the holidays a bit just to take advantage of it?

The most awarded mattress in Europe, the Emma mattress perfectly conforms to the shape of the sleeper, whatever his size or position. 10 year guarantee, you can test it 100 nights before you decide.

A good pillow is the start of a good sleep. For a rested return to school, we balance this pile of pills which has served us as a headrest for years to swap it for a soft pillow that ensures ultra swelling and ultra softness to transport us like a cloud in the arms of Morpheus.

A friend or a member of the in-laws who stays to sleep? A pajama party or a marital dispute? There is always a need for an extra rollaway bed that folds out unexpectedly while ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep.

The best kitchen and appliance deals

Spotted: hot offers in the kitchen section (Getty Images)

From the hob to the oven, on the table, in the refrigerator, Téfal Ingenio saucepans can be transported, stored and stacked as you see fit to make your life easier. Made in France, their coating is compatible with all types of fire, including induction ones.

Animal hair, hard floors, carpets, nothing can resist this robot vacuum cleaner equipped with two dust containers and 150 minutes of autonomy to clean the whole house without running out of steam. Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Echo, you can control it by voice or program it according to your lifestyle.

Keep an eye on your home wherever you are with this clear image quality indoor surveillance camera, day or night. The Nest app also lets you talk and listen to say hi to your pets, detect an intrusion, or monitor your toddler’s sleep.

The best deals on Amazon products

The Echo Sow 5 keeps you in touch with your loved ones

Stay in touch with those you love by making your calls directly from the Echo Show 5. Equipped with a screen, this connected speaker has the same functions as an Echo Dot but also allows you to see your loved ones from a distance or scroll through your favorite photos and memories.

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker comes with an improved speaker and microphone so you can control all your favorite music by voice and enjoy all the skills of the Alexa voice assistant. Weather forecast, shopping list, cooking recipes, news … all you have to do is ask!

Is your TV not smart enough for your taste? Connected to your TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K lets you enjoy all your favorite entertainment and apps in ultra high definition thanks to its Wi-Fi antenna optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming. The Lite version is offered at € 19.99 instead of € 29.99.

To make the most of the literary season without cluttering up your bag or library, opt for the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite. Water resistant, and with its reflective screen, it accompanies us everywhere to immerse ourselves in our favorite novels.

The best offers on everyday products

An assembly of powder and gel, Fairy dishwasher tablets promise optimum efficiency and powerful cleaning, even without pre-rinsing.

With their notes of milk chocolate, peach and orange blossom and 100% sustainably farmed, Royal Honduras coffee beans are a concentrate of balance and refinement in every cup.

Thanks to their fitted design, the Always Discreet briefs conform to the shape of the body to remain discreetly under your clothes and offer the best combination of protection and softness. They are available in several colors.

Efficiency, fiber care and long-lasting freshness come together for the first time in these Skip capsules. Perfect result, even in short cycle and on stubborn stains like tomato sauce, chocolate or tea.

So, studious, flirtatious or athletic, what will your return to school look like?

