The Covid has increased savings inequalities in France

The amount of sums set aside by the French since the start of the pandemic has reached a historic level, but inequalities in terms of savings have also increased, according to the Banque de France.

The pandemic has prompted the French to put more money aside, the Banque de France said. According to his data, the French have never saved as much as they have in the past two years.

While in 2019 the average household savings rate was slightly below 15%, it reached 21.7% in the first quarter of 2021. However, savings inequalities have also increased, analysts say form the bank.

Thus, the total amount of sums deposited in popular savings accounts and passbooks rose from 55.1 to 54.2 billion euros between the end of July 2019 and the end of June 2021. This means that the most modest, who are the only ones to have access to this slightly better remunerated savings (0.75%) than the livret A, drew nearly a billion euros from these reserves during the period in question.

At the territorial level, the differences can also be very noticeable. Thus, while the total amount held by the French increased by 12%, in Yvelines this increase reached 23.5% against only 9% in Seine-Saint-Denis, details the Bank.





The pandemic plays into the hands of the richest

In July, a UN report found that the Covid-19 pandemic had allowed the world’s great fortunes to grow richer to the detriment of the poorest populations. The spread of the new coronavirus has even favored the emergence of new billionaires in various countries of the world.

In France, the 10 richest families such as Bettencourt (L’Oréal), Wertheimer (Chanel), Pinault (Kering) have seen their assets increase by 37% on average during the pandemic. From 51 billionaires in 2011, France now has 109, including 14 new ones during the crisis alone, according to recent assessments by the magazine Challenges.