The crazy Cheslin Kolbe rumor in Toulon: Stade Toulousain kicks in touch

Stade Toulousain declined to comment on the crazy rumor that Cheslin Kolbe is in talks with Toulon. (© Icon Sport)

Cheslin kolbe would he have decided to leave the Toulouse stadium ? It’s hard to believe, but a crazy rumor, launched on Twitter by the journalist of Rugby Paper Neil Fissler, evokes discussions between the player and the club Toulon.

Words that make the effect of a little bomb and put the social network in turmoil. Contacted by Rugby News, Stade Toulousain does not prefer to raise this rumor and will not even no communication on the subject.

Rumor number two for the evening. Cheslin Kolbe talking to Toulon. – Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) August 23, 2021

Under contract at Stade Toulousain until 2023

Admittedly, the Rouge et Noir club, author of a fabulous Top 14 / Champions Cup double last season, neither confirms nor denies the supposed contacts. But you have to keep in mind that the South African winger or fullback, author of a monumental 50m drop in the last Top 14 final, is under contract until June 2023, after having extended his four-year lease in November 2018 with Toulouse.





If Toulon wishes to recruit Kolbe next summer, he will therefore have to pay the Stade Toulousain for the remaining year of contract.

What to think of such a rumor?

There is also nothing to suggest that Stade Toulousain would be inclined to open the door to the departure of the 27-year-old player (16 selections), a real darling of the supporters. Sportingly speaking, he is in full possession of his means, and notably demonstrated magnificent efficiency in the first part of last season, with 11 tries scored in 12 games.

On the side of the supporters of Toulon, obviously that we start to dream. The latest recruitments seemed very bland compared to a golden period that was not so long ago. President Bernard Lemaitre has the fierce desire to obtain results, but it is clear that his club is having more and more difficulty in seducing the stars. It is difficult to see what would be the sporting interest of a Cheslin Kolbe, indisputable holder in a top club, to join the RCT. Unless the Var club has found some great arguments …

