The death of Charlie Watts, low-key and popular Rolling Stones drummer

Performance by Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts on August 22, 2019 in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California. CHRIS PIZZELLO / CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / AP

During a single meeting with the English drummer Charlie Watts, in the fall of 2011, when he returned to France for a short tour with the group The A, B, C & D of Boogie Woogie, a year after a noticeable passage at the Parisian club Le Duc des Lombards, he recalled his lifelong passion for jazz, specifying without false modesty “I like to play it, but I’m not a jazzman”. He added: “My professional life has taken me elsewhere, but I don’t feel any frustration. And whenever I can, I go back to this music. “ This elsewhere, the one by which Charlie Watts was known to the whole world, was his post as drummer of the Rolling Stones, the self-proclaimed “Greatest rock’n’roll group” decades ago, which he joined in January 1963.





The announcement of his death, “Peacefully and surrounded by his family”, Tuesday, August 24, in a London hospital, at the age of 80, without further details on the causes, was made, in the early evening, by his agent. During August, a press release had indicated that following an operation, Charlie Watts was not going to participate in the ten Rolling Stones concerts, scheduled from September to November in the United States and that he would, for the first time in the long history of the group, replaced by another drummer.

Jazz, music by which Watts came on the drums

If the Rolling Stones have for central figure the singer Mick Jagger and the guitarist Keith Richards, the playing of Charlie Watts, like that of Ringo Starr within the Beatles, is inseparable from the sound of the group.

The jazz part of Charlie Watts, the music by which he came to the drums, which he learned on his own, around the age of 13, listening to records and the radio, is his relationship to time more close to ternary than the binary division of rock. What we could perceive in his striking, powerful, the accents on the cymbals, the snare, which carried the music of the Stones.

He was also one of the few rock drummers to perform in the traditional gripping drumstick outfit, that of the military drum, for his left hand (right-handed playing), which marks the strike on the snare drum – the drumstick rests on the palm -, quite common to jazz musicians, the other hand in the grip of the timpanist, the fist closed on the stick.

Born on June 2, 1941, in a hospital in the Bloomsbury district of London, Charles Robert Watts lived a quiet childhood and adolescence in the Wembley district. His father drives trucks, his mother takes care of the household, he has a sister. A good student, he studied at the Harrow Art School, which led him to his first jobs, in 1960, as a graphic designer and designer in advertising. He also began to play in small jazz groups, notably with his childhood friend the double bass player Dave Green, with whom he shared the taste for jazz, the two teenagers exchanging records. Regularly, when Charlie Watts, on break from tours and recording sessions with the Rolling Stones, assembles various jazz groups, he will call on him.

You have 71.26% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.