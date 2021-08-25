The death of Hissène Habré, former dictator of Chad convicted of crimes against humanity

By Christophe Lucet

Posted on 08/24/2021 at 6:22 p.m.

Updated 08/24/2021 at 6:23 p.m.

The former Chadian president (1982-1990) died of Covid-19 in Dakar where he was detained after his conviction by an African special court. He was one of the most bloodthirsty tyrants on the continent

To date, he is the only African head of state to have been tried on the black continent by an African court. Hissène Habré, who ruled Chad from 1982 to 1990, was sentenced on May 30, 2016 by the Extraordinary African Chambers (CAE) to life imprisonment for war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture and rape. In exile (golden) in Dakar for twenty-five years, he was, since his conviction, detained in a prison in the Senegalese capital where he died Tuesday after contracting Covid-19 against which he was not vaccinated.

Four months after that of the newly re-elected president Idriss Deby Itno, the disappearance of Hissène Habré marks another, even bloodier page in the history of Chad. In 1990, the former maquisard who became president eight years earlier at the point of the bayonet in the great tradition of desert warriors, had in turn succumbed to a military coup perpetrated by his ex-comrade in arms Idriss Deby. The end of an era for Habré who had known how to make himself indispensable to his Western godfathers, France and the United States.

Habré, a bulwark against Gaddafi

When he took power in 1982 from his ex-comrade in arms, the pro Libyan Goukouni Weddeye, “Habré appeared to the Reagan administration and the Elysee of Mitterrand as the objective ally best able to slow down. the expansionist designs of Muammar Gaddafi, ”writes journalist Vincent Hugeux in a recent book on African dictators (1). Because in the 1980s, those of the reign of Habré, the fiery Libyan colonel, who was eyeing black Africa, was the obsession of Westerners. They then find in Habré a Chadian nationalist ready to go to war.

France, a former colonial power which maintains strong interests in the former French Equatorial Africa (AEF), is supporting the Chadians threatened by the Libyan raids. And when in 1986 it crossed the red line drawn in the Tibesti desert, the French launched Operation Sparrowhawk: “it is the most ambitious device outside France since the Algerian war and also the most persistent since ‘it will be extended until the advent of Barkhane, ”notes Vincent Hugeux.





“The prisoner of the desert”

A former student at Sciences Po Paris and at the law school of Assas, Habré, born in 1942 in Faya-Largeau in an environment of poor breeders in the Gorane country, is nevertheless suspect in the eyes of Paris. Because this emaciated, enigmatic and silent-faced man is an uncompromising revolutionary who drew on the writings of Che Guevara, Marx and Ho Chi Minh. And on his return to the country, he did not hesitate, to come out of the anonymity of the maquis where he fought the elected president François Tombalbaye, to take hostage in 1974 the French ethnologist Françoise Claustre.

The case of the “prisoner of the desert” filmed in captivity by Raymond Depardon held the French in suspense for nearly three years. And if the hostage ends up being released, it is at the cost of the execution by Habré’s men of Commander Pierre Galopin, that President Giscard d’Estaing had sent to Chad as an emissary. This assassination, the political class and the French intelligence services have not forgiven the Chadian president: they will make him pay in 1990 by releasing him in front of Idriss Deby.

More than 40,000 opponents liquidated

Having gone to Senegal with part of the money from the Chadian Central Bank, Habré could have ended up in peaceful exile in the “land of teranga” if he had not been overtaken by the atrocities of his years of reign. According to the revelations of victims’ associations and a commission of inquiry, it appeared that at least 40,000 political opponents, including 10% duly identified, died in detention in the jails of a paranoid regime where torture medieval were commonplace.

Chadians remember with dismay the raids by the DDS (Directorate of Documentation and Security) and its rapid intervention brigade, the BSIR, against the opponents, taken to the grim dungeons of the “Swimming Pool” and of which we heard no more speaking. And during his trial in Dakar in 2015, the civil parties were able to see Hissène Habré, scornful as in the days of his splendor, deny en bloc all that he was accused of, and challenge the judges themselves, to whom he ordered to to shut up. Five years after his conviction, to the most infamous of penalties, it was he who was silent.

(1) “Tyrants of Africa, the mysteries of postcolonial despotism”, by Vincent Hugeux, ed. Perrin, March 2021.