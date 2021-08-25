“The economic recovery is stronger than we expected”

VAT revenues in the first half of 2021 were 6% higher than those garnered in 2019 in France, revealed the Minister of Public Accounts on BFM Business.

The economic recovery is stronger than expected. This is what Olivier Dussopt observes, who detailed the rebound figures in the Grand Journal de l’Eco on BFM Business. The Minister for Public Accounts thus revealed that VAT revenues had jumped in the first half of 2021.

“Over the first six months of the year, VAT revenues are already higher than those we had seen in 2019, assures Olivier Dussopt. The revenues were 100 billion euros in the first half of 2019 and we are at 106, 6 billion euros in 2021, an increase of 6% compared to the first half of 2019. And even compared to our own forecasts, we are ahead by 2.4 billion. “

More VAT which induces a recovery of economic activity even more favorable than the initial forecasts of the government.

“We have a growth rate that we expect at 6% [en 2021], unemployment has returned to 8%, that is to say the pre-crisis level and we hope that by the end of 2021 we will have regained the level of wealth production before the crisis when we hoped to regain this level in the second half of 2022 “, explains the minister.

With a forecast growth rate of 6% for this year and 3.5% in 2022, the government is more cautious than other institutions that see an even stronger recovery in 2021.





A recovery that would be profitable for households who should see their purchasing power increase significantly this year.

“We are not in a situation where the purchasing power of the French would be undermined, recalls the Minister of Public Accounts. In 2020 despite the crisis, we had a maintenance of purchasing power with a very slight increase in 0.4%, in 2021 we expect + 1.8% of household purchasing power, which means that activity is back. “

Good news on the economic front, which however has a cost for public finances. Olivier Dussopt estimates that in two years, the State will have spent 140 billion euros to keep the French economy afloat (70 billion euros per year of crisis) and this without counting the loss of revenue due to the fall of the activity.

After the degression of aid to companies, the State will de-reimburse anti-Covid tests, the cost of which is estimated between 5.5 and 6 billion euros in public finances in 2021, i.e. more than the cost of vaccination estimated at 5 billion euros for this year.