the health crisis has increased inequalities among the French

While the household savings rate is reaching record highs, the poorest French have, over the past two years, drawn on their reserves.

The French have never saved so much. In two years, the amount of sums set aside amount to tens of billions of euros. Throughout 2019, the average household savings rate – the share of income that is not spent on consumer spending – was just under 15%. In the first quarter of 2021, it reached 21.7%.

But not all French people have been able to put more money aside. So the inequalities in terms of savings have increased. According to data published by the Banque de France, the total amount of sums deposited in passbooks and popular savings accounts rose from 55.1 to 54.2 billion euros between the end of July 2019 and the end of June 2021.

The most modest French have drawn on their savings

The most modest French – the only ones to have access to this slightly better remunerated savings (0.75%) than the livret A – have therefore drawn nearly 1 billion euros from these reserves over the past two years. The differences are also felt at the territorial level.





If we add all the forms of regulated savings, the change in the total amount held by the French has increased by 12%. But behind this average, the differences between departments can be very significant. The increase thus reached 23.5% in Yvelines (the third richest department in the country) against only 9% in Seine-Saint-Denis (the poorest in mainland France).

This large gap does not only concern Ile-de-France, even if it is exacerbated there. Thus the total amount of sums held in the various passbooks, accounts and savings plans has, in two years, increased by 15% in Haute Savoie against 10.5% in Creuse, the second poorest department in mainland France. So clearly in terms of savings, inequalities have increased with the crisis, both in the capital region and in the rest of France.