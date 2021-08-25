The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has never been at this price, hurry and take advantage of it! 🔥

If you want to change your connected watch and let yourself be tempted by this Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, now is the right time because it is at an exceptional price of 143 euros!

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro allows you to have an excellent watch connected to your wrist without emptying your bank account because today it is offered at an unprecedented price: 143 euros! For people who missed it, we have already been able to test the Watch GT 2 Pro. If you are in the optics of buying this sublime connected watch, do not hesitate to come and read our complete test concerning this Watch GT 2 Pro. It is carried out in a very premium design, without compromising on performance and functionality. This offer available at Aliexpress is limited with the code 828HP32, the fast delivery as well as the VAT are included, so do not hesitate to take advantage of it now!

Take advantage of the offer at Aliexpress

A Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro that perfectly holds the road and the wrist

If you are looking for a connected watch that offers very good battery life, there is no point in going further. This is one of the main strengths of this Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. Thanks to its battery, you will be able to last fourteen days without any problem. If you have decided to go for a hike, it will be able to last nearly 30 hours with the activity GPS. An excellent result which places this Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro in the first places.





You can find a 1.39 inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The colors are gorgeous. Brightness and contrast are perfectly adjusted thanks to the AMOLED panel. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 technology to ensure excellent stability between the Huawei connected watch and your smartphone. Moreover, the Watch GT 2 Pro is compatible with smartphones running Android and iOS. It also offers other features and sensors such as for example the gyroscope, the accelerometer, the heart rate sensor or between a light sensor to lower or increase the brightness naturally.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is designed for you to meet all your needs. It may be suitable for experienced athletes, hiking enthusiasts or teenagers. The latter will adapt to all the clothing styles you have without forgetting that it will bring a touch of elegance. At the price of 143 euros, you won’t find better, believe us, and above all, take advantage of it quickly!

Take advantage of the offer at Aliexpress