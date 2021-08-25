The Mac mini is about to pass the second with an M1X chip

Apple’s mini-tower should get an update by the end of the year, with a new design and more performance.

The Mac mini may have been one of the first Apple machines to have the right to the M1 chip, the Cupertino company is already considering a new model. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, generally well informed, Apple should launch a new Mac mini in the coming months, equipped with the future M1X chip.

This would not be intended to replace the current M1 model, updated last year. It would rather be intended to replace the Intel model still in the catalog, supposed to offer slightly more performance for the most demanding users. With a boosted chip like the Apple M1X, the company could definitely abandon Intel in its range of Mac mini.





Mark Gurman specifies that this new processor should not be the only novelty of this future Mac mini. The journalist of Bloomberg talks about a new design with additional ports, such as an iMac M1-style magnetic power outlet, as well as multiple ports: USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, or even HDMI. All this makes us think furiously at the concept imagined by another leaker, Jon Prosser, a few months ago.

To conclude, Gurman evokes a release window in the coming months, when the next batch of MacBook Pro is launched, which should also succumb to the sirens of the M1X chip. We can therefore expect a launch this fall, probably around November.