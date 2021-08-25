the Ministry of Health evokes a slowdown in vaccination but expects a “rebound effect”

The ministry relativized this slowdown in its press briefing, stressing that it took place during the summer period.

How is vaccination progressing in France? As the Ministry of Health underlined on Tuesday, the anti-Covid immunization campaign slowed down last week but France is now ahead of its neighbors for the first injections and the government is forecasting a “rebound effect” this week.

“There have been 3.1 million injections over the past week, as many as the previous week but 1.1 million first-time injections against 1.5 million,” he said during the weekly briefing on the vaccination.

It is therefore clear that there is a “slowdown in demand which materializes” on the appointment of first doses, the same source indicated. The official objective remains nevertheless to reach 50 million first-time vaccinated “at the end of August or the following days”, that is to say 86% of protected adults.

Monday evening, there were, according to the ministry, 47.6 million first-time vaccinated (70.6% of the total population).

Good European student

However, the ministry relativized this slowdown in its press briefing, stressing that it intervened “during the two weeks of the heart of the summer” and in a context where “France has reached very high levels of coverage”.





“We overtook Germany at the end of July, in terms of first-time vaccines, Italy since early August and caught up with the United Kingdom since Saturday,” said an official, also delighted that France has been ahead of the United States since mid-July and Israel since August 11.

In addition, authorities expect “a rebound this week”, according to the official who encouraged the unvaccinated to protect themselves “in the context of the Delta variant”, which is much more contagious.

For 12/17 year olds, he was delighted with “still very dynamic coverage with 2.9 million first-time vaccinated as of 23 August, or 58% of this age group”, vaccinated only since mid-year. June.

Progression in certain age groups

The campaign will “grow” with vaccinations scheduled from September in schools, via mobile teams sent to schools or school trips to vaccination centers.

The coverage of young adults also continues to progress well but, according to the person in charge, “we still have important reservoirs: 2.7 million young people between 18 and 35 years old and 2.4 million 35/49 years old” unvaccinated.

“Dynamic” trend also for the 80/89 year olds with more than 85% of first-time vaccines, even if it is necessary to further increase, according to the person in charge, the protection of this vulnerable segment and which has fallen behind for vaccination.