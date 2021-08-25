The new Lamborghini Countach is (already) out of stock

Lamborghini created a sensation by bringing the Countach that came out 50 years ago to life. In this year 2021, the manufacturer at the bull presented the Countach LPI 800-4 and announcing that it will be assembled only 112 copies. As is often the case with this type of exclusive car, all the units are already reserved, in other words, if you want to get one, it is already too late …

The price – still unknown to this day – will therefore not have cooled customers. This special series is estimated to have sold for over a million euros. The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 may well be a “redesigned Lamborghini Aventador”, its mechanics are derived from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37. It is therefore powered by a V12 associated with a 48 V light hybridization powered by supercapacitors.

The result is 814 hp for performance to tie your stomach. 0 to 100 km / h is folded in just 2.8 seconds, while 0 to 200 km / h is sprayed in 8.6 seconds. As for its maximum speed, it reaches 355 km / h.





Recently, Lamborghini unveiled its plans for the next few years. We have learned that the replacement for the Aventador is scheduled for 2023 and that it will have a mechanical plug-in hybrid. The brand also announced that the descendant of the Huracan will arrive in 2024 and that the Urus will be restyled the same year.

It will be necessary to wait until 2025 to discover the first 100% electric car with the bull. Unlike Ferrari with its Purosangue, the battery-powered Lambo will not be an SUV, but a 2 + 2 in the same spirit as the Estoque concept presented in 2008 and which has since been put up.

The future of Lamborghini will therefore inevitably pass through the electric, it cannot be ruled out that other special versions will spice up the range. The Aventador has been available in a thousand and one editions, the most recent being the Ultimae, which you have discovered here.