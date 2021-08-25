“The offer for Mbappé is a Real Madrid communication operation”, assures Hermel

While Kylian Mbappé will be at the end of his contract next June, Fred Hermel explained Tuesday in the After Foot why Real Madrid still made an offer of 160 million euros to PSG for the French striker. Our correspondent in Spain sees it above all as a communication operation.

This is the big news of the evening of Tuesday, which fell around 9 p.m., which shakes from Spain, France and all of football Europe: as reported by several foreign media, RMC Sport is able to confirm that Real Madrid sent a first offer of 160 million to PSG to secure the services of Kylian Mbappé.

One week before the end of the summer transfer window, the White House has finally gone on the offensive for the French world champion, 22, who has one year of contract left in the Parisian capital. But is this offer really intended to succeed? Not necessarily, as Fred Hermel explains in the After Foot Tuesday.

Florentino Pérez: “We are going to make an offer to PSG, but PSG will not let go, they do not need the money. But we will try”

“I’m not surprised. It’s a real offer, knowing that PSG will refuse it. President (Florentino) Pérez told me three weeks ago:” We are going to make an offer to PSG, but the PSG will not let go, they do not need the money. But we will try. “Real shows that he wants to do Mbappé … after a misunderstanding, it can work”, explains our correspondent in Spain.





Concerned about its image with its supporters and the enormous expectation around one of the most coveted players in the world of football, the Madrid club would, with this scenario, in all cases win. In case of an offer accepted by Paris, he would have succeeded a huge blow … But also in case of refusal of the Parisian management to let go his player. “Real Madrid is an extremely political club, which has also not spent any money on a transfer for two years, continues Hermel. It is a club that needs to show, it is communication. supporters, socios, they are voters. “

Recently, PSG offered Kylian Mbappé a new contract of five years + one year as an option, all with an increased salary but lower than those of Lionel Messi and Neymar. The French striker did not follow up on this latest proposal and let it be known to Leonardo, the sporting director of PSG, with whom he is currently in the cold.