the overwhelming Instagram story of Nathalie Marquay

At 54 years old, Nathalie Marquay is the proud mother of Lou, born in 2002 and Tom born in 2003, both fruits of her relationship with journalist Jean-Pierre Pernaut. After their meeting in the public of the Miss France 2002 election in December 2001, and after the birth of their two children, the presenter and the former beauty queen said “yes” in 2007.

A few months ago, the happy family appeared in a documentary broadcast on C8, retracing the life of the famous presenter of the TF1 JT who has just left his post after more than 30 years of good and loyal service. Still active within the TF1 group, Jean-Pierre Pernaut is nevertheless much less busy with his work, which has allowed him to spend more time with his family in the last few months. If Lou is a student in architecture school in Paris and therefore still lives in the family home, Tom is about to take off.





In Instagram story, Nathalie Marquay has indeed just explained that her son is going to leave home and that she is therefore running errands to prepare for his return to school. “Back to school for my son, his new life as a student. The house is going to be empty without you. ” she wrote in the caption of a cart full of groceries. Immediately after, the former Miss France continues to share her sorrow by publishing the photo of a plant offered by her adored son: “My son gave me my favorite plant to thank me, because I prepared everything for him for his return to school, his new life … A little far from us, ihe will be missed. Thank you my loving Tom “.

Fortunately, the pretty brunette will not have time to be in the dark at home in the weeks to come. We remind you that she will be showing the reboot of the series “Les Filles d’à coté” on C8, must ensure the promotion of her new book entitled “Me I believe” which will be published on September 9. next, but also go on stage since she got a role in the theater in the play “Les Tontons farceurs” alongside Philippe Chevallier.

Eleanor de la Fontaine