The Paris Bourse continues its rebound

The Paris Bourse was up 0.59% on Monday, the reach of investors who buy at low prices, after a week weighed down by fears related to the economic recovery and support from central banks.

At 9:40 am, the flagship CAC 40 index took 39.03 points to 6,665.14 points. On Friday, it rebounded 0.31%, after four sessions of decline, but posted a weekly loss of 3.91%.

Slowing economic recovery, the spread of the Delta variant, and the prospect of an earlier-than-expected reduction in monetary support from the US central bank (Fed) sent stock markets faltering last week.

On Monday, investors returned to the markets to try to find good deals before the Jackson Hole symposium, which could change the trend again.

The Jackson Hole Central Bankers Conference will be held this weekend, August 26-28, virtually. It has been expected since the beginning of the summer by investors, anxious to see monetary institutions reduce their support for the economy.

“Given the recent vigor of job creation and the high level of inflation, there is no longer any doubt that the Fed is thinking of tapering (reducing the pace) of its asset purchases”, recalls Bruno Cavalier, chief economist at Oddo BHF.





The US central bank might even start doing it before the end of the year, and is likely to officially announce it in Jackson Hole. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on Friday.

Since the spring of 2020 and the crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, asset purchases have guaranteed companies and States favorable financing conditions, and they especially abound in the financial markets.

Reducing them would mean heralding the end of the financial euphoria that drove global stock markets to new heights.

As for indicators, private sector activity in France continued to grow strongly in August, but its expansion slowed, according to a provisional estimate released Monday by the IHS Markit firm.

Kering at the top of the CAC 40

Driven by fears about consumption in China, luxury goods fell sharply last week. Kering, the most penalized, lost more than 17% between Monday and Friday.

On Monday, the action found itself at the top of the CAC 40, taking 3.42% to 674.80 euros.

Valneva ready to validate its vaccine

The Franco-Austrian laboratory has started the gradual submission of its request for authorization of its candidate vaccine against Covid-19 to the British health authorities. Its share took 3.51% to 12.69 euros.

Euronext CAC40