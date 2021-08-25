The rector and the prefect in turn ask for the postponement of the start of the school year.

No return to school for Guadeloupe students on September 1? The rector and the prefect of Guadeloupe have joined the elected officials of the island, which is experiencing a severe fourth wave of Covid-19, to ask the government to postpone the start of the school year.

“Together, with the elected officials”, the prefect Alexandre Rochatte and the rector of the academy Christine Gangloff-Ziegler “agree to relay to the government the postponement of the start of the school year given the current health context”, they indicated in a joint press release Monday evening.





“In view of the seriousness of the current health situation, the prefect and the rector have also expressed their concern and their commitment to work so that all health and educational guarantees are met for the return of students to school”, adds the text.

20% of Guadeloupe are fully vaccinated

The presidents of the Ary Chalus regional council, of the Guy Losbar departmental council and of the Association of Mayors Jocelyn Sapotille had asked on Saturday “that the current health context did not allow the start of the new school year on the dates initially envisaged by the services of the State ”, the first week of September.

On Monday, there were 1,610 additional people tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday and an incidence rate of 1,536.3 per 100,000 inhabitants. Some 20% of Guadeloupe are fully vaccinated.