The Rendez-vous de l’Erdre rely on an “exceptional” format to find their audience

Last year, he had managed the feat of being one of the rare music festivals in France to be maintained, obviously in a very small version. For its 35th edition, which has already started here and there in the agglomeration and which will be in full swing from Wednesday in Nantes, the unmissable Rendez-vous de l’Erdre have set the bar higher to find their audience, despite the health crisis. “The festival will take on an exceptional format, it will be something incredible with a first-rate artistic quality, promises its director, Loïc Breteau. We still had to adapt, but with a lot more time to do so. “

Because obviously, it is not this year that we will find the good atmosphere of the banks of the Black Erdre with some 100,000 spectators dancing and wandering from stage to stage. This time, the epicenter of the largest jazz festival in France will be located at the Château des Dukes, whose courtyard and moat will host around twenty free concerts, especially in the evening, from Wednesday to Sunday. The sanitary pass and the wearing of a mask will be compulsory but there will be no ticket office (free entry and exit within the limit of the gauges of 1,500 people in the courtyard and 1,000 in the moats), just to reconnect with the spirit of the festival. “People will not have to register like last year, they will be able to come quietly, to make up their minds 15 minutes before, as long as they have a health pass”, specifies Armand Meignan, the artistic director.





Several tens of thousands of spectators expected

On the programming side, precisely, “we are in normal mode with the difference that everything is condensed on these stages”, promise the organizers. As always, legends will mingle with the young shoots, this year with great discoveries to be made in terms of Italian jazz and female jazz. In total, the Rendez-vous de l’Erdre will even manage to offer 87 concerts with shows in several towns in the city (Sucé, Carquefou, La Chapelle, etc.) but also in other places in Nantes such as the Jardin de la Psalette. in the afternoon or at Pannonica in the evening. Yachting will also have its place, even if the flotilla will stop at Jonelière, again this year depriving passers-by in the city center of the traditional parade of boats.

A new adaptation which should not prevent the people of Nantes “to approach the month of September with a little more lightness”, hope the organizers. Several tens of thousands of spectators are expected, much more than last year.