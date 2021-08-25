The report demanded by Biden on the origin of the Covid-19 is inconclusive

After three months of research and analysis, U.S. intelligence officials couldn’t agree on a definitive conclusion, in part because China failed to provide enough explanation.

The report requested by US President Joe Biden from his intelligence services on the origin of Covid-19 does not allow this sensitive issue to be resolved, a source of friction between Washington and Beijing, US media reported Tuesday evening.

The President of the United States called at the end of May American intelligence, so far unable to rule on the thesis of an animal origin or that of a leak at the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, to “redouble effortsTo explain the origin of Covid-19 and to provide a report within 90 days.

Joe Biden received this top secret report on Tuesday but the document is inconclusive because despite their research and analysis, intelligence officials could not agree on a definitive explanation, according to the Washington Post which quotes two anonymous American officials, close to the file.

Part of the reason is that China has not provided enough information, says the Wall Street Journal, also relying on two unidentified senior US officials.





China accuses Washington of “conspiracy”

According to officials quoted by the Washington Post, intelligence services will attempt in the coming days to declassify parts of the report for potential public release.

Long brushed aside by most experts, the theory of a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, has returned to the American debate in recent months. And calls for more in-depth investigation have multiplied within the scientific community.

China, which fiercely opposes the laboratory hypothesis, accused Washington of spreading theories “conspirators“.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4,439,888 people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established Tuesday by AFP from official sources.

