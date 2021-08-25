the riders in the race for bronze, Ugo Didier and Alex Portal in the final … What to remember from the first morning in Tokyo

After the opening ceremony, it is time for the 2021 Paralympic Games. On the morning of Wednesday, August 25, the para-athletes of the French delegation experienced varying fortunes. In track para-cycling, Marie Patouillet will compete in the pursuit bronze final (category C5)

Para-cycling on track: bronze medals to be won for the Blues

Unique as a French female in track para-cycling, Marie Patouillet qualified for the small final of the individual pursuit (category C5). In position to compete for gold until the passage of the last two competitors, she was overtaken by the Briton Sarah Storey, author of a new world record (3’27 “057). For bronze, Marie Patouillet will face in 7:25 am New Zealander Nicole Murray, bronze medalist at the Worlds over the distance but slower than her in qualifying.





Alexandre Lloveras will also be aiming for bronze in the pursuit, category B, with his driver Corentin Ermenault. The tandem posted the 4th fastest time in qualifying, in 4 minutes 5 seconds and 263 thousandths. They will face the Poles Marcin Polak and Michal Ladosz at 7:50 am.

Para-swimming: Didier in the 400m final, Portal qualified on 100m





Smiles for the Blues, grimaces for the Blues last night. Second in his 400m freestyle series (S9 category), Ugo Didier qualified for the final, scheduled for 10am (French time). Going for gold, he finished with the second fastest time (4’15 “53) behind the Australian Alexander Tuckfield (4’14” 26). In the 100m butterfly (category S13), Alex Portal also won his ticket. Also second in his series, and fourth best overall time, he will return to the Tokyo basin at 12:30 pm to try to climb on the podium.





The women of the French delegation will not have this chance. Claire Supiot, who competes in the Paralympic Games after having experienced the Olympic Games in Seoul in 1988, finished with the 11th time in the 400m freestyle heats (category S9). She failed 3 seconds and 17 hundredths from 8th place, synonymous with qualifying for the final. In bronze at the European Championships in the 50 m freestyle (S9 category), Emeline Pierre also missed the final, for 18 hundredths (29 “11 against 28” 93 for the last qualified).

Armchair fencing: Maxime Valet in the semi-final

Thanks to two victories in five matches during qualifying, Maxime Valet secured his place for the round of 16 saber (category B). He then won against Canadian Pierre Mainville (15-9) and Russian Alexander Kurzin (15-10) to reach the semi-finals. At 8:30 am, he will face the Chinese Yanke Feng.

Romain Noble did not really manage to get into his Paralympic Games. For the saber qualifications (category A), the French lost all four of his group matches. 14th overall, he was eliminated. He will have the opportunity to catch up with the sword, as of Thursday.

Para-table tennis: four wins in five games for the French team

Successful start of the tournament for the Blues of para-table tennis. Florian Merrien (category 3), Fabien Lamirault and Stéphane Molliens (category 2) all won their first match of the competition. Only Clément Berthier (category 8), opposed to the world champion the Briton Wilson Ross, lost. On the women’s side, Thu Kamkasomphou dominated the Dutch Frederique van Hoof in category 8.