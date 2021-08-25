this photo in a pink micro-bikini that leaves little to the imagination …

Like her friend Vitaa, Amel Bent has been omnipresent on the media scene this year. The singer once again rose to fame in the field of song thanks to her successful duet with rapper Hatik .. but also thanks to the cover album called “Sorore”, in which she sings alongside Camélia Jordana and Vitaa. Let us not forget either that the former candidate of the program “In search of the New Star” shone in the TF1 program “The Voice” in which she is a member of the jury.

After a busy year, she takes advantage of her family vacation with her husband Patrick Antonelli who has obviously managed to postpone her departure to prison and their two daughters Sofia, 5 years old and Hana, 3 years old.





Sexy Amel Bent in a Pink Swimsuit

After exhibiting her dream body in a Gucci swimsuit, the 36-year-old artist is now revealed in a pink bikini. This Monday, August 23, Amel Bent has indeed shared a new photo of her where she appears lying on a deckchair, perfecting her tan. The opportunity to once again show her dream figure, she who lost a lot of weight after following the WW program (former Weight Wetchers) and having taken up sport during the first confinement. “But hey, two years ago, I was left very thin before the holidays and I gained twelve kilos in a few weeks. So, don’t tell me that I have lost weight, it will wear out my eyes. and I will take back 15 kg “ she explained in the columns of Télé Star.

The singer had also confided what according to her, is the source of her well-being: “It’s to be with a man I love and who loves me, to have healthy children and to be fulfilled in my job”.

Eleanor de la Fontaine