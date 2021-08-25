More

    Tom Holland and Zendaya: the discreet and loving couple spotted during their last outing

    Entertainment


    After being spotted kissing off the set last July, Zendaya and Tom Holland made one last low-key appearance together for a friend’s wedding.

    They are no longer hiding. Last July, Zendaya and Tom Holland were shaking Spider-man fans as they exchanged a fiery kiss, away from the movie sets of the Marvel franchise. Co-stars then friends, it seems that the two actors have fallen into each other’s arms, without however confirming their romance on the red carpet or even on social networks. However, it is impossible not to interpret the last snapshot of the two of them, taken by one of their friends during a wedding.

    In this photo, we see Zendaya and Tom holland sitting next to each other very complicit at what looks like a party. Dressed in a long vaporous dress, the 24-year-old actress sketches a tender little nod towards the laughing British comedian. A cliché accomplice for the two actors who will soon be showing at Spider-man: no way home, and could well at the first formalize their love. Unless they choose once again to cover their tracks, they who have repeatedly denied the rumors that said them as a couple.

    Zendaya and Tom Holland as a couple for a long time?

    It must be said that for many years, Zendaya as much as Tom holland make a point of keeping their privacy away from prying eyes. And it’s worth more since they’ve been together. “They’ve been very careful to keep it private and out of public view, but they’ve gone on vacation together and are trying to spend as much time as possible together.”, specified a source last July, testifying to their complicity, they who have “a really similar sense of humor and love to joke together”. “He’s literally one of my best friends. For months we have been on press tours together.”, had even confided Zendaya about his relationship with Tom holland. But would it have evolved over time?

