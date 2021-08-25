Top 14 – Toulouse: Kolbe will join Toulon!

Thunderclap on the Top 14! While Neil Fissler, a British journalist for The Rugby Paper, spoke Monday evening of discussions between Cheslin Kolbe and Toulon, the South African will take the direction of the harbor, according to our information. The latter has signed for the next three years with the RCT. Although under contract until 2023 with Toulouse, the rear is indeed preparing to open a new page of his career at almost 28 years old, he will have them on October 28. Arrived in 2017 from the Stormers, the native of Kraaifontein will therefore leave Haute-Garonne at the end of a magnificent season, which saw the Rouge et Noir double Top 14 – Champions Cup in 2020-21. A major element of the revival of the club led by Ugo Mola, the versatile player will obviously leave a significant void within the workforce of Ernest-Wallon residents, he who will exchange his red and black tunic … for another with same colors. However, RCT supporters will have to wait a bit before seeing the will-o’-the-wisp dynamite the future opposing defenses. As explained earlier this Tuesday, the South African is not expected to play in the Top 14 until December. Because, since the Top 14 final won by Toulouse against La Rochelle (18-8) at the end of June, the 2019 world champion with the Springboks has not been idle.





Toulon finally holds its own

Currently in his country to play the Rugby Championship, Kolbe should be taken until October 2 by this major competition in the southern hemisphere. Behind, the person must benefit from five weeks of statutory holidays … but the autumn test-matches will then quickly arrive, from November 6. Unless an agreement with his Federation linked to this transfer, the South African should not make his debut in his new colors before December. While the rear felt good in Toulouse, Bernard Lemaître’s club obviously had to find very convincing arguments to afford the services of one of the best players in the Top 14. It is certainly a big blow signed by Toulon in search of a renowned full-back, after missing Jonathan Joseph, who remained in England, and Ngani Laumape, who preferred to engage with Stade Français. Soon orphaned by Kolbe, the reigning European and French champions could therefore revive the record Melvyn Jaminet, sparkling with the XV of France during the tour in Australia. Although under contract until 2024 with Perpignan, the latter could suddenly be offered a key role in Haute-Garonne …

With GM