Toulouse. Leclerc Roques’ request against the prefect’s “sanitary pass” order rejected in court

The Leclerc Roques hypermarket near Toulouse had tried to bypass the prefect’s sanitary pass decree. The company had been put on formal notice. His request before the administrative court on the same subject has just been rejected on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. (© David Saint-Sernin / Toulouse News)

Since Monday August 16, 2021, like eight other major shopping centers in Toulouse, the shopping center of the Leclerc of Roques-sur-Garonne must request the health pass from its customers so that they can access the hypermarket and shopping arcade.

Leclerc bypasses the pass

However, Monday August 16, Leclerc Roques had tried to circumvent the device by allowing customers of the hypermarket to access the shelves without a health pass. An access had been specially signposted for those who could not have presented the health pass.

Reverse

From Tuesday, following a formal notice from the prefect of Haute-Garonne, Leclerc backtracked and finally requested the health pass from all his customers while considering legal action to challenge the prefect’s order.





A petition dismissed

This action was taken and the Sodigar company, which manages the Leclerc de Roques hypermarket, has filed a complaint with the Toulouse administrative court.

A request that the court rejected we learned on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 via a press release from the administrative court. Here are his explanations:

The summary judge considered, on the one hand, that the order of the representative of the State was made under conditions guaranteeing the access of people to essential goods and services as required by law and on the other hand, that the obligation to present the health pass, at an entrance which the applicant considers independent of the shopping center was not vitiated by manifest illegality, given the configuration of the premises, in particular the lack of separation physical between the hypermarket and the shops in the shopping center of the shopping center ”.

Leclerc takes note, but remains determined

Contacted by Toulouse news, the director of the Leclerc Roques hypermarket, Jacques Blimont “takes note of this decision”. And adds:

“We are working on the court decision. Various remedies are possible but, for the time being, we are working on how we can respond to what the administrative tribunal puts forward in its decision. We are determined ”.

