TRANSFER. Top 14. The crazy rumor of the day: Cheslin Kolbe in talks with Toulon?

Top 14. Kolbe back only in December? We’re going straight aheadIf he is not expected in Toulouse for several weeks or even months, Kolbe is talking about him in Top 14. Indeed, a rumor reports discussions between the South African international winger and Toulon. The world champion will be at the end of his contract in 2023. Will the Stadium do everything to keep one of its best elements or trust the young generation who are showing up? As always with this type of information, take it with a grain of salt and not get carried away too quickly.



Rumor number two for the evening. Cheslin Kolbe talking to Toulon. – Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) August 23, 2021

Not kept by Colomiers, scrum half Gilen Queheille signed for two years at Albi.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has been re-appointed until the World Cup in France in 2023.