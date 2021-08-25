Two antivax daughters refuse a blood transfusion for their sick father for fear that he will receive blood from a vaccinee

A 90-year-old patient admitted to a ward at Infermi hospital in Rimini, Italy, was unable to receive a blood transfusion despite being prescribed by doctors. It was his two daughters, antivax, who opposed this transfusion, fearing that their dad would receive blood from a person vaccinated against the coronavirus, explains the Bologna edition of La Repubblica.

The two women asked whether the blood that would be transfused to their father came from a vaccinated person, but the medical team, for reasons of confidentiality, refused to release this information. Uncertainly, the patient’s daughters chose to refuse the blood transfusion. According to the Italian hospital, they were afraid that the RNA contained in the anti-Covid vaccine would be transferred to their father and “cause damage” to his health.





“Frankly, it was a rather extreme case”, said, a little destabilized by the facts, Rino Biguzzi, a doctor of the institution, specifying that “the blood donation is controlled at local and national level. is safe […] By receiving blood from a vaccinated person, you do not become a vaccinated person. ”“ Sometimes it is difficult to talk to people who think they have expertise. They often offer ready-made answers, like ‘we don’t know what’s in it’, or speak of ‘genetic material’, fearing that ‘the genome will be altered’ “, lamented the Italian doctor.

Fortunately, the refusal of the old man’s daughters did not have a negative impact on his state of health. Doctors recommended a blood transfusion to help him get back on his feet faster.