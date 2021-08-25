More

    Two antivax daughters refuse a blood transfusion for their sick father for fear that he will receive blood from a vaccinee

    A 90-year-old patient admitted to a ward at Infermi hospital in Rimini, Italy, was unable to receive a blood transfusion despite being prescribed by doctors. It was his two daughters, antivax, who opposed this transfusion, fearing that their dad would receive blood from a person vaccinated against the coronavirus, explains the Bologna edition of La Repubblica.

    The two women asked whether the blood that would be transfused to their father came from a vaccinated person, but the medical team, for reasons of confidentiality, refused to release this information. Uncertainly, the patient’s daughters chose to refuse the blood transfusion. According to the Italian hospital, they were afraid that the RNA contained in the anti-Covid vaccine would be transferred to their father and “cause damage” to his health.



