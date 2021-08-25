UN calls on Poland to accept migrants stranded at border with Belarus

The country has recently announced that he was going to erect a “solid fence” barbed wire at the border and increase its military personnel there to prevent migrants from entering its territory.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on Tuesday, August 24, Poland to welcome a group of migrants stranded at the border with Belarus for more than two weeks. UNHCR said to itself “concerned about the alarming news” concerning these people and called on the Polish authorities to “grant access to the territory, immediate medical assistance, legal aid and psychological support”, Christine Goyer, UNHCR’s representative in Poland, said in a statement.

About a fortnight ago, around thirty migrants set up a makeshift camp on the border between Belarus and Poland, which refuses to let them enter its territory. The refugees are monitored on the one hand by Belarusian border guards and on the other by Polish law enforcement agencies. On Monday, Poland announced that it will erect a “solid fence” barbed wire, 2.5 meters high, at the border and increase its military personnel there to prevent migrants from entering its territory.





“All states have the right to manage their borders in accordance with international law, but on condition that they respect human rights, including the right to asylum”, explained Christine Goyer, adding that according to the 1951 Refugee Convention signed by Poland, “Asylum seekers should never be penalized, even for crossing the border irregularly.”

Thousands of migrants – mainly from the Middle East – have crossed the border between Belarus and member countries of the European Union (Latvia, Lithuania and Poland) in recent months. Brussels believes that this influx is deliberately directed by the Minsk regime in retaliation against European sanctions. Poland, which has indicated that it will not allow migrants to enter its territory, qualifies this influx of“hybrid attack” against the European Union on the part of Belarus.