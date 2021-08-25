Unprecedented rain fell on top of the ice cap in Greenland

The more the weeks go by, the more the fears related to the dramatic consequences of climate change increase. And it is not this recent rainy episode, observed in Greenland, which will reassure the most pessimistic. Details.

It is an unprecedented and rather worrying phenomenon!

Rain, never seen before, fell to more than 3,000 meters above sea level, not far from the top of the ice cap in Greenland, we learned on Monday from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

On August 14, this downpour lasted several hours, said the American Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC).

“It is probable that it is about global warming”: unprecedented rain fell in Greenland

An exceptional event that does not bode well, according to a DMI researcher.

“ Rain can only fall if the temperature is above or slightly below 0 degrees. So this is an extreme situation, as it may never have happened before. “, Said Martin Stendel, contacted by AFP.

If the scientist is to be believed, ” this is likely a sign of warming climatic “.

If rain may have fallen there, it is because the temperatures were just above 0 degrees, which causes the snow to melt, which then refreezes to turn to ice.

A phenomenon that is certainly natural but which has only happened… nine times in the past 2,000 years, including three times in the last decade (2012, 2019 and 2021), the DMI tells us.

This sudden and never-before-seen precipitation comes as mercury has reached unusual temperatures of over 20 ° C in Greenland in recent weeks.

A heat wave that accelerates the melting of the ice cap, raising fears of an irremediable rise of water several meters in the oceans.