VIDEO. In Ariège, Georges recounts the unforgettable evening he spent with Joséphine Baker: “She was like everyone else”

the essential

An unconditional fan of Joséphine Baker, Georges had the chance to meet her for an evening with friends. He tells his memories with the singer who will soon enter the Pantheon.

Magazines, photos, paintings… Georges has kept all of his memories with the famous singer, dancer and Resistance member, Joséphine Baker, whose remains will enter the Pantheon on November 30th. Not far from Foix, in his bedroom, on the wardrobe in front of his bed, there is still a black and white photo signed by the artist. “There was something exceptional about her. She was not an artist like the others. She was simple.”

Even though he’s aged, Georges hasn’t lost any of his memory. Even today, he remembers his meeting, after 1968, during a meal with the artist’s director. “She walked into the main room; wearing a white and green dress. She lay down, while tossing her shoes in the air.”

Georges stops a few moments, then resumes his monologue: “She could have stayed there doing nothing. But it was not her temperament. She asked us if she could cook. We had told her that everything was ready. So she insisted on doing the dishes. I remember that moment vividly because it reflected her personality well. She was always there for others. ” As she demonstrated by welcoming her “rainbow” family, children from all continents and all origins, to her château des Milandes in the Dordogne.





It is the only time that he was able to exchange with Joséphine Baker. However, he went to see her in concert several times.

A first concert at the Olympia

“The first time was at the Olympia. But I also went to Carnegie Hall in New York to attend one of his galas,” he said. Way to support the fact that when we love, we do not count … the kilometers.

Georges could talk about it for hours. He also remembers the day of his burial. “There was a crazy world. It was the first time in my life that I had seen such a large crowd to pay tribute to someone.”

If the singer is no longer in this world, her adopted children are still there. Georges knows some of them, with whom he is still in contact. “I’m close to Brian. We shared a lot of moments together. For her mother Josephine, the children were the priority. She had a very full life. In the evening, when she came home, she gave everything she had for them. “, specifies the almost nonagenarian.

To pay a last tribute to Joséphine Baker, he hopes to be able to go to Paris, to the Panthéon, on November 30th.