Ways to improve space propulsion

The exploration and “colonization” of space requires massive rockets to send small probes to the four corners of the Solar System. Ways are being studied to “green” the sector a little thanks to new fuels and engines. Plasma propulsion is promising in some cases.

To get into space, rockets consume astronomical amounts of fuel. Ariane 5 takes 700 tonnes on board to deliver 10 to 20 tonnes of freight. Its booster boosters (EAP) are filled with 480 tonnes of solid “powder”, along with 220 tonnes of liquid hydrogen and oxygen for the main stage.

Such a quantity of fuel has a significant cost: the raw material, the ” storage and [la] implementation weigh heavily on the addition of launches “. For their part, the satellite thrusters mainly use hydrazine, a chemical fuel… ” having in addition the defect of being polluting “.





Quentin Levard, research engineer at ONERA (National Office for Aerospace Studies and Research) recalled in his thesis that “ the use of this propellant induces many operating constraints, including the need to preheat the catalytic bed in order to limit wear. In addition, hydrazine is a highly toxic substance, subject to a potential medium-term ban by the REACh regulation. “.

For many years, work has been underway to develop new, more ecological and / or economical systems, as the CNRS points out in its Journal. “Green” fuels are therefore being studied, while plasma propulsion is improving. Other technologies could emerge.

“Green” ergols and hypergolic reaction