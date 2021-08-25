“We will go to a 3rd dose for a large part of the vaccinated population”

Primary, secondary, higher: how will each student go back to school? Back to school is already a week away. The health protocols that will apply to school, college, high school and university have been unveiled in recent days. We detail the different measures, level by level.

9:32 am: The obligation of the health pass in the shopping centers of Yvelines suspended The Versailles administrative court on Tuesday suspended an order from the prefect of Yvelines making the health pass compulsory in shopping centers, on the grounds that it prevented access to essential goods to people who do not have them. The court ruled that these restrictions “applied in a general and absolute manner to all businesses located in department stores and shopping centers listed in the decree, without any arrangements being made to allow customers to having no pass to access those of these businesses that sell basic goods and services “.

8:59 am: China reopens one of the world’s main ports China lifted health restrictions on Wednesday in one of the main ports in the world, partially shut down in early August after the appearance of an outbreak of Covid-19, which severely penalizes logistics transport. The port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, located 250 km south of Shanghai, is one of the main Chinese ports for freight. Last year, 1.2 billion tonnes of goods passed through the docks of this port, the third largest in the world in terms of shipment. The discovery on August 11 of a case of Covid among port employees led to the closure of a terminal, Meishan, which has a capacity of 10 million containers.

8:54 am: Japan will further extend its sanitary measures Japan is preparing to extend to most of its territory health measures already in place in part of the country in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19, while record numbers of infections are regularly identified. In total, 33 of the 47 Japanese departments, including the capital Tokyo which currently hosts the Paralympic Games, will now be affected, according to a list approved Wednesday.

Telework: the payment of the allowance for civil servants becomes clearer The “telework allowance” for civil servants is becoming clearer. A decree and a decree will be published shortly. The texts, still in the draft stage, were sent to staff representatives during the summer according to our colleagues from Public Actors for application from September 1. This is what the text contains.

8:51 am: “The PCR tests not reimbursed are an error” “The PCR tests not reimbursed is a mistake: it is combined prevention. With a very contagious variant, we need all the barrier measures, vaccination, treatment and screening. We have dropped the screening. “lamented Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon hospital, in Paris, on BFMTV.

8:47 am: “There must be screening in schools” “There must be screening in schools” asked Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon hospital in Paris. Screening in addition to measures of wearing a mask, ventilation etc.

8:40 am: “We will go to a 3rd dose for a large part of the vaccinated population” declares Jean-François Delfraissy The President of the Scientific Council, Jean-François Delfraissay said this Wednesday on France 2 that the recall campaign for a third dose of vaccine will extend in the following months to “a large part of the population”. “It’s a bit early, but my personal impression is that I think we will go to a 3rd dose for a large part of the population,” he said on the Télématin plateau.

8:38 am: “We are in an epidemic of the unvaccinated” “Out of 20 beds in Tenon, we have 10 Covid patients: what worries us is that we have not reached the plateau and that there are repatriations from Overseas and Marseille to Ile-de-France and in the Grand Est “, underlined Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon hospital in Paris. “89% of unvaccinated are in intensive care: we are in an epidemic of unvaccinated,” Gilles Pialoux insisted on BFMTV.

8:18 am: Shocking inequalities in access to vaccine The World Health Organization (WHO) lamented “shocking inequalities in access to vaccines” at the opening of a virtual annual meeting of health ministers from the African continent.

8:02 am: Mandatory mask reinstated in Oregon The governor of the State of Oregon, faced with an explosion of contaminations due to the Delta variant, has announced that she is reinstating the obligation to wear a mask in the open air when physical distancing is not possible, even for individuals vaccinated against Covid-19.

7:14 am: The report required by Biden on the origin of the Covid-19 is not conclusive The report requested by US President Joe Biden from his intelligence services on the origin of Covid-19 does not allow this sensitive issue to be resolved. Despite their research and analysis, intelligence officials could not agree on a definitive explanation. Part of the reason is that China has not provided enough information.



6:52 am: The mask back in the city of Mulhouse Wearing a mask is once again compulsory in Mulhouse, in the Haut-Rhin, according to Les Latest Nouvelles d’Alsace, due to the high incidence rate in the department. The incidence rate stands at 336.1 per 100,000 inhabitants against a national average of 220.6.

6:50 a.m .: The cost of being slow to vaccinate The slow deployment of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign could lead to a loss of 2.3 trillion dollars in global GDP over the next three years, calculated a study published on Wednesday. According to the research center The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) author of the study, “the countries which will have vaccinated less than 60% of their population by mid-2022 will register a total loss of GDP of 2.300 billion dollars , over the period 2022-2025 “, ie a sum which roughly corresponds to the annual GDP of a country like France.

6:45 am: Prolonged confinement in Martinique The containment and curfew in force since July 30 in Martinique have been extended by three additional weeks, until September 19 inclusive, to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from the island’s prefecture.

5:51 am: Efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drops to 66% against the Delta variant The effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines against Covid-19 infection has fallen from 91% to 66% since the Delta variant became dominant in the United States, according to data released Tuesday by US health authorities. This data comes from a study of thousands of healthcare workers and hospital workers in six states to examine the performance of vaccines in real conditions. This drop in efficacy against the Delta variant has already been pointed out by several studies, even if the precise figure differs from one to another. Between December 2020 and April 2021, tested on the basic strain, the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infection was 91%.

Will the vaccination obligation also apply to police officers? Gérald Darmanin posed an ultimatum: if the vaccination rate among police officers in contact with the public does not reach 90%, he threatens to resort to compulsory vaccination. For the time being, 70% of police officers are totally immune. Our full article here.

5:49 am: No gauge, no health pass at the start of the academic year The start of the academic year will be without a gauge and without a health pass necessary to go to class, said Frédérique Vidal, the Minister of Higher Education, in an interview with Le Parisien. “There will be no gauge in the lecture halls, in order to exploit the maximum capacity of the rooms and allow 100% face-to-face”, explained Frédérique Vidal. The health pass will only concern “back-to-school festive events organized by student associations”, as well as cultural and sporting activities. Wearing a mask is still required. Students will be able to return to the normal course of their schooling, after a year and a half of distance learning, or with only one day of face-to-face since the beginning of the year.

Third dose of vaccine: how it will happen The High Authority for Health is asking for a vaccine booster for those over 65 at the time of the flu campaign. People over 80 and residents of nursing homes will receive their third dose from the beginning of September. For more information, click here.

5:47 am: Hospitals still under pressure The pressure continues to increase on French hospitals, which now welcome more than 11,000 Covid-19 patients (11,066 to be exact). Critical care services currently have 2,221 Covid patients. Within 24 hours, 153 patients died from the disease.

What to remember from Tuesday The Haute Autorité de Santé offers the administration of a booster dose (third dose) from the age of 65, as well as for all people with co-morbidities.

The appointment for the third dose of vaccine “could start at the beginning of September and the injections could be done in mid-September” announced the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal.

“A few thousand verbalizations” as part of the control of the health pass were made, said the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

There will be no gauge or health pass to attend classes in universities at the start of the school year, assured Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education.

More than 11,000 people are hospitalized for Covid-19 in France, including 2,200 in critical care.