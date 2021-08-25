what is the disease from which Camille Combal suffers?

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, Camille Combal confided in the columns of the Team that he had received a transplant. The flagship host of TF1 confided in the degenerative disease he suffers from.

Discreet, Camille Combal has agreed to confide in his private life in the columns of the Team, Thursday, August 19, 2021. The host of TF1, who reveals very little about his habits away from the TV sets, returned to the “fairly widespread” degenerative genetic disease from which he suffers: keratoconus. A disorder that forced him to change his lifestyle. “Now, without thinking too much about it, I take more care of my body. I maintain three to four times a week with running or fitness. It’s more cardio than muscular. I have a healthy lifestyle. with a healthy diet, even if I don’t yet weigh the number of almonds I need to eat, ”explained the 39-year-old presenter.

Camille Combal received a transplant

As for Keratoconus, which reaches its corneas by giving them a very irregular and thinned conical shape instead of a spherical shape, he declared: “My two corneas are convex, they must be replaced by grafts. One eye is already operated and I will do the second soon “. Before continuing: “When you are transplanted, you spend a year without sport so that your eye heals well. I also made a commitment not to practice extreme or violent disciplines. Someone gave me a piece of him, I must respect this gesture “.





A disease that begins in adolescence

This disorder would affect one in 2000 and one in 500, according to the National Reference Center for Keratoconus *. This usually appears in adolescence with varying progression depending on the person. Its causes are still poorly understood and can range from hereditary factor to other health problems such as general collagen disease, or regular rubbing of the eyes, among others. Its first symptoms are often myopia or astigmatism, visual fatigue or even headaches or sensitivity to light. If there is no prevention for its appearance and its evolution, wearing lenses and glasses are the main treatments before the corneal operation. For a minority of patients, “only a cornea transplant is capable of restoring acceptable vision” specifies the site orpha.net.

