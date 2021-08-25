why are 44 countries not participating in the Paralympic Games while they were present at the Olympics?

In July, 206 countries marched through the Tokyo Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony and competed in the events. For the big party that marks the start of the Paralympic Games, on August 24, there were around fifty fewer in the Japanese capital: 162 countries took part in the event. How to explain such a difference ?

Ask a historian, he will inevitably tell you a long time and anteriority of the Coubertin-style Games, rebooted in Athens in 1896. “The Olympics did not reach a total of 159 participating nations until 1988, 92 years after their debut, insists Ian Brittain, living memory of the Paralympic movement. The Paralympic Games started just 61 years ago *. “ Certainly. We can still note a certain leveling off in the total number of entries since the London Games (around 160). Before, the number of participants increased by ten every four years. Minimum. But it would be too simple to think that the countries which have joined the great Olympic family will convert to Paralympism immediately.

When you ask the main stakeholders, the question of the budget comes up almost immediately. “The Vanuatu Olympic Committee receives extravagant amounts from the IOC. As for us, the International Paralympic Committee gives us alms from time to time.”sighs Margaret MacFarlane, volunteer president of the national Paralympic committee of the small archipelago of 80 islands scattered across the Pacific Ocean. As proof, the IOC’s 2020 endowments amount to hundreds of thousands of euros * for the national Olympic committees. (PDF, p.134), while we are talking about thousands of euros * for their Paralympic sides. “The Vanuatu Olympic Committee has its own building. The premises of the local Paralympic Committee is my kitchen and a coffee table every now and then… To go to the Games I need $ 50,000, so that I receive 1000 or 2000 dollars from our sponsors every year All expenses go to my personal credit card… So yes, I have acquired some expertise in the art of scraping funds, knocking on the right doors and to flatter the conscience. “ Rarely has “sinews of war” been so aptly named.

Vanuatu ended up withdrawing from the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Tired of war. The prospect of accumulating plane costs with two weeks of quarantine, with a population that has barely received their first dose of vaccine, of taking athletes who have never worn a mask in their life in the subway Tokyo (Vanuatu applies a zero Covid policy, comparable to what New Caledonia does)… got the better of their motivation. “We didn’t go there as tourists, sighs Margaret MacFarlane, inexhaustible when we launch her on the subject. We had real chances of medals, finals, especially with Ken Kahu, a guy to whom I taught the basics of his discipline [le javelot] on Youtube. As for the shot puters, we managed with stones. I had nothing, I’m telling you. “

A destitution that finds Edward Maalouf, who represented Lebanon in Beijing in 2008 and in London four years later. The help of a Paralympic committee worthy of the name less. “In Beijing, I was head of mission, head of my delegation, accountant and steward, smiles the disabled cyclist, since exiled in the Netherlands. I had rented an apartment a month before the start of the competition, I had trained every day on the course, spotting every turn. All this at my expense, of course. The guys from the Lebanese Paralympic Committee ended up disembarking, all they brought was the official clothes. Who weren’t the right size. We had to do it all over again in Beijing. Well, when I say ‘we’… it’s more like ‘I’. ”





Disabled cyclist Edward Maalouf crosses the finish line of the New York Marathon on November 5, 2006. (SETH WENIG / AP / SIPA)





Edward Maalouf won a beautiful silver medal in Beijing and returned more or less to his expenses thanks to the sponsors, enticed by the medal. In London, no medal is at the rendezvous. “The Lebanese Paralympic Committee gave me 600 balls in all and for all”, loose the champion, who deplores that the officials, them, did not skimp on the means to attend the Games. Contacted by franceinfo, the Lebanese Paralympic Committee did not respond.

Since then, Lebanon has been absent from the Paralympic Games. Lack of athletes, and lack of political will to bring them to the highest level. A far from isolated case. In Rio, the European delegations included an average of 42 athletes, while those of the African countries present, numerically as numerous, had only seven. It does not take much for the machine to derail. Liberia was thus unable to send athletes to the Paralympic Games in Rio for a grim history of unpaid bills dating from the London Games. “This is Africa”, sweep Festus first Toe-Robinson, the Liberian Paralympic Chef de Mission.

We insist a little, the word is freed. “In 2016, we were approaching the presidential campaign, and the minister’s priority was to find a base. As our organization depends directly on the ministry, we were not her priority. set up an international process so that we do not depend so heavily on political authorities. ” Same story in the Comoros, where after throwing in the towel in 2016 * for a story of plane tickets, the country passes its turn in 2021 for non-payment of contribution. “To participate in the Paralympic Games, you have to have your athletes classified [les faire examiner par des médecins et des spécialistes pour déterminer leur degré de handicap]. For us, it is necessarily done in Europe, it is very expensive, and we do not have the shadow of a subsidy “, laments Chahalane Ahamed Saïd Ali, the president of the Comorian Paralympic Committee.

When you only have a handful of athletes, you are necessarily at the mercy of little hiccups or things in life. Take Trinidad and Tobago, and its two sportsmen qualified for Tokyo. Because of the one-year postponement, the first, the athlete Akeem Stewart, no longer feels attacked, when the second, the sprinter Nyosha Cain, awaits a happy event. As a result, everyone stays at home. The Trinidadian Paralympic authorities have made up their minds and hope to develop other sports for the Paris Games: “We hope to launch a blind football team, develop para-athletics in the blind category and why not have a competitor for the tandem event”, lists Sudhir Ramesar, president of the Paralympic committee of these Caribbean islands. The countdown has already started for Paris 2024.

For all that, are the Paralympic Games only the prerogative of some fifty countries which have been present for ages and which send ever larger delegations? Ian Brittain warns against this view which would be far too simplistic. “Behind the means invested in the Paralympics, there are many soft power to show the world that we are taking care of its entire population, which is not always the truth. Take the UK. The investments in disabled sport are colossal, and the medal total at the Paralympics is to match. But when we look in detail at the treatment of disabled populations, we are far from the idyllic image that the country wants to give once every four years. ” Due to a lack of substantial social assistance, slashed for nine years and described as “economic and social disaster” in a 2018 UN report *, the NGO Scope estimates the additional cost of living for a British disabled person at 600 euros per month *. A major aid plan unveiled at the end of July by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to their address has again been described as“missed opportunity”* by associations.

* Links followed by an asterisk are in English.