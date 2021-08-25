will you soon be in an EPZ?

The Climate and Resilience law is officially promulgated and published in the Official Journal today. A large part concerns the movements of the French, with measures that will impact their lives as motorists. This law will in particular accelerate the creation of ZFE-m, the “Low Emission Mobility Zones”.

To date, it already has five in place: Paris, the metropolis of Greater Paris (within the perimeter of the A86), Lyon, the metropolis of Grenoble and the metropolis of Rouen-Normandy. To this will be added on September 1, Reims. In the process, in September, it will be Toulouse’s turn.

A decree published in the fall will oblige cities and metropolises to set up an EPZ by the end of 2022, because they record regular exceedances of air quality limit values. There are: Aix-Marseille-Provence, Nice-Côte d’Azur, Toulon-Provence-Méditerranée, Montpellier-Méditerranée and Strasbourg. For the capital of Alsace, the date of entry into force is known: it will be January 1, 2022.

And beware, EPZs where pollution episodes are too frequent will have to implement a strict traffic ban calendar! The ban will affect Crit’Air 5 vehicles in 2023, Crit’air 4 in 2024 and Crit’Air 3 in 2025.





The rest of the program, it is therefore with the climate law that it is enacted. Article 113 makes the establishment of ZFE-m compulsory for all agglomerations with more than 150,000 inhabitants by December 31, 2024. For these zones, the calendar of restrictions will however be left to the discretion of local elected officials, a calendar which promises to be more or less severe depending on the local political color. This will therefore add about thirty EPZs.

Below is the map of all the EPZs that will be in place in France by January 1, 2025.





