Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro: the best value for money of the end of the year?

120 Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 888, recharges at 120W… And all this at a reasonable price? This would be Xiaomi’s project with its Mi 11T Pro, expected next month.

In order to succeed the excellent Mi 11 at the start of the year, Xiaomi would consider a “T” version of its flagship smartphone. The brand would take the opportunity to put the small dishes in the big ones with a resolutely promising device, which is expected in September.

YouTube channel The Pixel just got our hands on a rather complete technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro, and if the smartphone corresponds to it, it would certainly be one of the best value for money of the year.

If we are to believe the information from the Vietnamese YouTube channel, the future flagship of Xiaomi should once again bet on a Snapdragon 888, a high-end chip from Qualcomm that we had already had the chance to find on the Mi 11.





To accompany it, we would find a large 5000 mAh battery with the particularity of being able to be recharged at … 120 W. It would be one of the fastest recharges ever seen on a smartphone to date, beyond technical demonstrations such as the one Xiaomi was able to do last May by presenting the HyperCharge at 200W.

On the display side, the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro would offer an OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It would be a good surprise, since its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, had somewhat disappointed us by making the ‘deadlock on the OLED to display a 144 Hz LCD panel.

But if the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro could become particularly interesting, it would also be because of its price. According to The Pixel, the smartphone should be sold at a price ranging between 570 and 650 dollars, that is to say between 490 and 560 euros HT. Last year, the Mi 10T Pro was sold for 569 euros, which suggests that this new flagship could well be sold in these waters. Answer in September!